Royal Family shows support for Remember Monday with special Eurovision tribute

The Royal Family has shown support for the UK's Eurovision entry, Remember Monday, with a special musical tribute ahead of the grand final in Switzerland on Saturday (17 May).

Musicians from the Band of the Irish Guards played a brass rendition of "What The Hell Just Happened?" outside Buckingham Palace to wish the trio good luck in Basel.

Remember Monday, comprised of school friends Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull, and Charlotte Steele, is the first girl group to represent the country since Precious in 1999.

The Eurovision 2025 grand final will be broadcast on BBC One from 8pm.