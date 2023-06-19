‘Heroic’ father scales theme park water slide to rescue stuck daughter

A father scaled a slippery waterslide to rescue his daughter, who was stuck close to the top.

In a TikTok video shared by Emma Reece, Andrew Jackson can be seen jumping into action when six-year-old Sienna struggled to slide down Togo Tower at Warrington’s Gulliver’s World theme park.

Pulling out his best Spider-Man impression, Andrew made light work of the blue structure, climbing high before releasing the stuck dingy, jumping in and riding it down to safety with his daughter.

“Daddy to the rescue,” Emma wrote, sharing the video to her TikTok account @thenuttyfamily1.

Her post has already been viewed 4.6 million times.