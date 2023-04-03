An ambidextrous artist is able to draw eight photo-realistic portraits at the same time using both hands and her feet.

Rajacenna, 30, holds paintbrushes in all four limbs to create her masterpieces.

The artist says her talent emerged after she taught herself to draw with all limbs to increase her productivity and stop herself from getting bored.

Rajacenna uses a glass table so she can see what she is drawing with her feet.

“I try to make it look as accurate as possible which is much harder of course when you work on so many simultaneously,” she said.

