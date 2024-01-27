A pair of “Critically Endangered” porpoises have been spotted swimming in the Yangtze River in aerial footage from Saturday, 27 January.

The Yangtze finless porpoise, which is considered “Critically Endangered” on the IUCN’s list of threatened species, is the only cetacean that lives in freshwater.

The drone footage shows the two porpoises swimming together in clear green water near Yichang city, which sits on the bank of the Yangtze River.

It’s estimated that only about 1,000 finless porpoises remain, and face threats such as illegal fishing, pollution, and construction side effects.