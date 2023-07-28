Six-foot long mother alligator fiercely defends nest in Florida resident’s garden

The moment a six-foot long mother alligator came face to face with a Florida resident has been captured on video.

Bill Geiger Jr recorded footage of the creature approaching his fence while hissing before lunging and squeezing through the bars to get to a nest she had built in his garden.

The Cocoa Beach resident told Fox 35 that he thinks the gator has been in the area for a few years.

"It popped its head up in the sewer drain while the city employees were working. They got a big surprise," he added.