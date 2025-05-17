Five-foot-long alligator found ‘chilling’ in pipe under busy road

A five-foot-long alligator was found “chilling” in a stormwater pipe underneath a busy street in Florida.

Municipal employees found the critter during a routine check for cracks and abnormalities on a pipe under Lockwood Boulevard.

The City of Oviedo noted that an alligator had been found in the pipe a few years back, but they weren’t sure if it was the same reptile they described as “just chillin’.”

Footage posted by city officials showed the alligator resting in a puddle before scuttling further into the pipe.