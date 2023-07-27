A scuba diver rescued a nurse shark that was hooked and stuck to an artificial reef in Florida.

Tazz Felde shared footage of his heroic effort, in which he can be seen using a pair of pliers to remove the steel fishing line lodged in the shark’s mouth, with the help of a fellow diver.

He estimates the shark was close to 7ft long.

“Hopefully the hook will eventually rust out and the remaining leader will fall out as well,” Felde wrote on social media after the rescue.

Nurse sharks are mostly harmless to humans, and do not have teeth like bull or tiger sharks.