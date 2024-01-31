‘I used a 1978 ticket to get into Disney - and it worked’

A TikTok user has claimed that he successfully gained admission to Disney World using a ticket that was almost half a century old.

Matthew Albes says he managed to get into the Orlando theme park with an $8 ticket from 1978, which he realised was possibly valid after noticing it had no expiration date.

“$8 in 1978 is worth about $40 in today’s value... It’s crazy how much they keep increasing prices,” one commenter said.

Albes said a gate employee “started aggressively stamping ‘void’ all over the ticket booklet and then left” before returning with a yellow pass that allowed him into the park.