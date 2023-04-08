Watch as 8ft alligator takes a dip in Florida swimming pool

Footage captures an 8ft alligator taking a dip in a swimming pool in Florida.

Deputies from Brevard County Sheriff’s Office were called to the neighbourhood of Viera to help deal with the unwanted visitor, making itself at home in the water.

Local wildlife trapper Scott Swartley assisted Deputy Robert Santiago in removing the alligator.

“I would love to know exactly what Deputy Santiago was thinking but I’m pretty sure it was…’oh hell no I didn’t sign up for this!’” Brevard County Sheriff’s Office wrote, captioning the footage on social media.

