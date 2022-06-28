Video shows what a bizarre nuclear-powered ‘flying hotel’ could look like

A video showing ambitious designs for a flying “hotel of the future”, which could host 5,000 guests and remain airborne for years at a time, has divided the internet.

The hulking jet, which looks somewhere between a cruise ship and a space station floating above the clouds, was shown in a CGI video posted by animator Hashem Al-Ghaili on YouTube.

Designers say the aircraft would be powered by nuclear energy, piloted by AI and have its own disc-shaped observation tower in which passengers could see incredible skyscapes from above the clouds.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.