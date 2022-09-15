Huge brown bear enters California supermarket and helps itself to snacks

A huge brown bear roamed round a 7-Eleven convenience store in California, helping itself to snacks.

Christopher Kinson, 54, was working a night shift at the store in Olympic Valley when he saw the door open but did not see a person enter.

The cashier then noticed the mammal helping itself to items in the store.

“The videos really don’t do it justice. The bear was about 20 to 30 per cent bigger in real life... I was scared initially, but they just want to eat. You always have to be careful though,” Mr Kinson said.

Sign up to our newsletters.