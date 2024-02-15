Popular cheeses may be at risk of extinction, researchers say

Some types of French cheese may be at risk of going extinct, according to experts.

Varieties of blues, bries, blues, and Camembert have a high chance of disappearing due to a lack of microbial diversity, according to the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).

Camembert is made with the fungi “Penicillium camemberti” which transforms it from green, orange, and grey to an appearance resembling brie.

However, the fungi is asexual, so scientists have to clone it - which can introduce errors into the genome.

Scientists say its extinction wouldn’t be immediate, but Camembert is likely to become more difficult to produce.