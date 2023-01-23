'Inseparable' toddler and her pet frog 'best friend' watch TV together

A toddler and her “best friend” George - a pet frog - have been captured watching TV together in adorable footage.

Two-year-old Juliana Allon asked her mother Brandie for a pet white tree frog from a pet store in Panama City, Florida after it had been given up by its previous owner.

The pair are now inseparable, eating breakfast, watch TV, and even going on walks together.

“Every animal has a different personality, but if you find an old soul like George, I’d definitely recommend getting a pet frog - he’s just a happy little fellow,” Brandie said.

Sign up for our newsletters.