Ice sculptures of animals melt outside Royal Albert Hall ahead of Frozen Planet II

Ice sculptures highlighting challenge for survival amid climate change have been unveiled at the Royal Albert Hall ahead of the release of Frozen Planet II.

The David Attenborough show is returning to BBC One, and the four-foot ice sculptures of emperor penguins and polar bears lined the steps of the iconic venue with poignant messaging from the narrator himself.

“As we appreciate the stunning beauty of the frozen parts of our planet, let’s not forget what we must do to save it”, Attenborough says.

