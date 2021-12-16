Family sues funeral home for $85m claiming body in casket was not their father

A family from Michigan are suing a funeral home as they believe the body inside the casket was not their father.

Spenser Tillman has filed an $85 million lawsuit, claiming that he and his siblings "knew right away" that it wasn't their father being laid to rest.

"We did try to stop the funeral - we tried to warn them several times - this is not my father. They didn't listen," Mr Tillman said.

The lawsuit seeks $10 million in damages and $75 million for malicious fraud, gross negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

