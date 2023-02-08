‘I just had a baby’: Gemma Arterton reveals when first child was born

Gemma Arterton has revealed when she gave birth to her first child.

The actress, 37, publicly revealed that she was pregnant back in November 2022.

Speaking on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Wednesday, 8 February, Arterton revealed when she welcomed her son with Somewhere Boy and Peaky Blinders star Rory Keenan.

“Totally smitten and love love being a mummy. I just love it. It’s great,” Arterton said during an appearance on This Morning.

