First look at George Michael coins honouring late pop legend

Special George Michael-themed coins celebrating the legendary musician have been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

The latest addition to the Music Legends series - which includes David Bowie, Queen, and Sir Elton John - depicts the singer wearing his trademark sunglasses and also features an engraving of the refrain of "Faith".

It has been approved by the late singer's estate, the Mint said.

Artist and sculptor Sandra Deiana, who designed the coin, said: “It’s amazing to be able to pay tribute to his music and what you see in the design is truly a piece of George Michael’s song.”