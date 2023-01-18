Raccoon rescued after getting stuck frozen to rail track in -12C temperatures

Railroad workers rescued a stricken male raccoon after it became frozen to one side of the tracks - by its private parts.

Worker Neil Mullis, 35, was out on the job in Cochran, Georgia, when he came across the animal in -12C temperatures.

The raccoon is seen straddling one side of the track before being successfully removed using warm water and a shovel.

“After about five minutes of slowly working him loose, he was free. He jumped off the rail and ran in the woods never looking back,” Mullis said of the rescue.

