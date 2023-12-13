Pandas frolic in fresh snow as cold snap hits Beijing

Giant pandas at Beijing Zoo are enjoying the snowy weather as a cold wave envelops the city.

The scene is a stark contrast to the rest of the city, as a severe cold snap has gripped the Chinese capital over the past week (11 December).

The weather has caused multiple disruptions, including school closures, and the suspension of some train services.

But the bears at the zoo are making the most of the extreme weather, with zoo visitors treated to the sight of playful pandas rolling around in freshly blanketed snow.