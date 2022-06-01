Giant sphere added to Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas ship

A giant sphere has been added to the Royal Caribbean International cruise ship Icon of the Seas.

The ship will make its first voyage next year, and in anticipation, a 175-metric-ton sphere has been added.

The sphere measures 46 feet tall and 50 feet in diameter.

It took two tugboats producing a total of 2,540 horsepower in order to transport the sphere to the shipyard, with a total of 45,000 working hours spent on its construction.

