Goat steals government documents after breaking into office

This is the hilarious moment a goat made off with an important file in its mouth after gate crashing a government’s office.

Employees from the Block Office in Kanpur, northern India were enjoying the sunshine outside when the goat came running out from within the building.

The video shows the goat escaping the building in broad daylight with a document clenched between its jaws.

The animal was eventually tracked down by staff, who retrieved the document despite it being “half chewed” by the time they got their hands on it.

