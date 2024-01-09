Why Gillian Anderson wore dress decorated with vaginas at Golden Globes

Gillian Anderson made a bold fashion statement at the Golden Globes, wearing a vagina-embroidered gown to the awards ceremony.

The Sex Education star graced the red carpet in a white gown with an intricate vulva pattern, designed by Gabriela Hearst.

When asked why she chose the outfit, Anderson suggested that it was “brand appropriate”.

The 55-year-old actor was presumably referencing her wellness brand, G Spot.

Her cheekily-named fizzy drinks range claims to hit “the sweet spot between taste and functionality” and Anderson told British Vogue it also “prioritises pleasure”.