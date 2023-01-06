Gray whale shows off newborn calf just moments after giving birth beside tourist boat

A gray whale appeared to show off her newborn calf to a tourist boat just moments after she gave birth in front of the group.

This footage captured the magical moment the mother swam up close to the tourists with her baby off the coast of California.

The young calf then can be seen learning how to swim with the help of its parent as it adjusts to its new environment.

Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari shared this footage shot just after the birth.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.