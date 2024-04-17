Great white shark dubbed ‘Big Girl’ flashes huge jaws in thrilling close-up footage

Watch as a great white shark dubbed “Big Girl” flashes her huge jaws in thrilling footage.

Hawaii native Mike Coots captured the incredible close-up video while swimming in the ocean.

When he was just 18 years old, Mr Coots was attacked by a tiger shark while surfing.

His right foot was bitten clean off, but he managed to get away by punching the shark in the nose and swimming back to shore.

Despite the incident, the conservationist and photographer says he has no fear or anger towards sharks, “just a healthy respect”.