Greggs projects iconic bakery items into Newcastle skies for bonfire weekend

Greggs fans in Newcastle were treated to a different kind of light display this bonfire weekend, when the bakery chain put on a mysterious light show above its Gosforth factory.

Those in the area were treated to laser projections of store favourites, including sausage rolls and pasties, lighting up the sky.

While Greggs haven’t confirmed what it was in aid of, one display read ‘The festive bake is back’, hinting that their Christmas offering is on its way very soon.