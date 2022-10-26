A huge grizzly bear was caught on camera enjoying a refreshing dip in an Alaskan bay mere metres away from fishermen and tourists.

Steve Mead, 64, said he was on a tour through Redoubt Bay, Tyonek, when he spied the animal swimming near a waterfall.

The video shows the wild bear casually chilling in the lake in front of a boat, before it takes off into the forest.

Mr Mead said other witnesses to the amazing sight were shocked that the fishermen were able to get so close to the animal.

