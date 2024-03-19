Londoner dips pizza slice in Guinness to horror of onlookers

A Londoner was filmed dipping a slice of pizza into a pint of Guinness to the horror of onlookers.

The man was spotted using stout as a condiment for his Domino's at Millers in Kings Cross.

Amarah Maddar, who posted footage of the affair on X/Twitter, described the combination as "criminal."

"What have I just witnessed?" she said.

One horrified social media user joked that the Metropolitan Police should look into the dipping incident, while Domino's offered the man a case of their garlic and herb dip.