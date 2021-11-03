Hilarious footage shows over 70 people dressed as ‘Minions’ from the Despicable Me franchise cheer the arrival of their leader ‘Gru’.

Gru- played by Charlie Knoelke is seen walking up-the-stairs of what the brothers call “Middle House” to the group of Minions patiently and excitedly awaiting his arrival.

Upon his arrival the Minions cheer him and he then makes a proclamation that “we’re going to steal the moon” sending the cluster of minions into a frenzy.

