‘Hank the Tank’ makes herself comfortable at new home in Colorado

“Hank the Tank,” also known as Henrietta, has settled in to an animal sanctuary in Colorado after making a name for herself by breaking into homes.

“Hank”, nicknamed before the animal was discovered to be female, was one of three bears found to have been entering homes in search of food in Tahoe Keys, California.

The 500-pound black bear, later found to be female, is now living at the Wild Animal Refuge near Springfield.

“She is a special bear; we know she will have a beautiful life with the best veterinary care,” the refuge said.