Hannah Waddingham shares drama teacher’s insult that turned her into TV star

Hannah Waddingham has shared her drama teacher’s insult about her appearance spurred her on to become an award-winning actor.

The Ted Lasso star told Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast that the tutor told the whole class she would “never work on screen” because of how she looked.

Waddingham revealed that the comment gave her a “complex for years” and she worked so hard to prove the teacher wrong that she used to “knacker herself senseless.”

“I used to be doing a [theatre] show at night and I used to literally take anything to get myself on screen,” she added.