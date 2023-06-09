Bestselling author Naoise Dolan joins us to discuss her latest novel, The Happy Couple, which follows a dysfunctional couple on the cusp of marriage.

The Irish author was earmarked by many as the “next Sally Rooney” following her hit debut novel, Exciting Times. Now, we talk with her about how she navigates these types of labels, fiction’s problem with queer relationships, and her lifelong love affair with coffee.

