Russ Cook reveals origins of ‘Hardest Geezer’ nickname

Russ Cook has revealed where his “Hardest Geezer” nickname came from.

The 27-year-old from West Sussex has truly earned that title after completing his gruelling challenge to run the length of Africa.

It took him 352 days to finish his mammoth effort, which has seen him cover more than 16,000km, take over 19 million steps and pass through 16 countries while raising money for charity.

Cook crossed the finish line in Tunisia on Sunday 7 April, but had been known as the “Hardest Geezer” long before then.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, he explained the origins of his nickname to hosts Kate Garraway and Ed Balls.