Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands on Friday (15 April), making their first public appearance in Europe since stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

On their way to The Hague, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped off in Windsor to visit the Queen.

Upon arrival at the games - which Harry founded to help injured military veterans - the couple attended a reception for friends and family of participants.

They also met with members of the Ukraine team who are participating this year.

