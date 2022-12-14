Former MP says he was told to ‘lay off William and Kate’ but not Harry and Meghan

A former MP says he was told he could say “what he wanted” about Harry and Meghan but should “lay off William and Kate.”

Norman Baker claimed on GB News that the editor of a national paper gave him the instruction for a piece he was writing.

In a trailer for the next installment of Harry and Meghan, the prince says: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Mr Baker said, based on his experience, he thinks there’s “some truth” to this claim.

