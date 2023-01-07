Prince Harry has allegedly taken a swipe at his brother's hair loss in the latest blow from his tell-all memoir Spare.

In the book, which is due to go on sale in the UK on Monday 8 January, the younger royal mentions seeing the Duke of Wales at his grandfather Prince Phillip's funeral in April 2021.

“I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little," Harry writes, bringing up his "familiar scowl" before describing his brother's thinning hair as "alarming".

He noted it was "more advanced than mine" despite only being two years his junior.

