Hillary Clinton says the US makes it as "hard as possible" for women to have careers.

The former first lady said there's an "expectation" in America that it's "fine" if you want to work, but "you still have to do everything else."

Speaking on The Story Of Woman Podcast, she criticised the lack of employee benefits that would make a work-life balance possible.

"We're not going to have paid leave ... we're not going to have quality, affordable childcare universally available ... the list goes on," she said.

