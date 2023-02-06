Face of 2,000-year-old ancient Nabataean woman reconstructed in world-first

The face of a 2,000-year-old ancient Nabataean woman has been fully reconstructed in what is thought to be a world-first.

A team of archaeologists and academics have given us some insight into the appearance of the Arab Nabataean civilisation.

The woman shown is known as Hinat, and is thought to have been a prominent figure who died around the first century BC.

It is believed she lay inside a Hegra tomb in Saudi Arabia for over 2,000 years after her death.

This video shows the reconstruction and the detailed process that went into its creation.

