Woodcutter builds and lives in ‘Hobbit House’ despite never seeing Lord of the Rings

An 89-year-old woodcutter who built his own “Hobbit House” to live off-grid has revealed he has never seen Lord of the Rings.

Stuart Grant, 89, moved into the cottage he bought as a wreck with no roof and no doors in 1984, while he was renovating a house.

But he found it so satisfying doing DIY on the quirky outbuilding, that he decided to make it his home in Tomich, near Inverness.

“I haven’t watched Lord of the Rings,” Grant revealed.

“It’s just a coincidence that my front door is almost the same shape and same kind of wood.”

Sign up for our newsletters.