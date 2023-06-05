Holly Willoughby addressed the controversy surrounding former colleague Phillip Schofield as she gave a public statement on Monday’s episode of This Morning (5 June).

Opening the show, the presenter said it “feels very strange” sitting in front of the cameras without Schofield, before adding she feels “shaken, troubled and let down”.

“You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth,” Willoughby said.

“What unites us all now is a desire to heal, for the health and wellbeing of everyone.”