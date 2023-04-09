Hungry moose strolls into Alaska hospital, eats one of the plants, then leaves

Footage captures a hungry moose snacking on a plant after strolling into a hospital in Alaska last Thursday (6 April).

The animal had been trudging through the snow looking for a meal before it spotted green plants in the lobby of a medical building in Anchorage.

It entered after triggering the sensors on the automatic doors and was then filmed snacking on the greenery.

Eventually, security officers formed a semicircle around the moose and managed to shoo it out the door.

