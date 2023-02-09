Police rescue distressed deer trapped down window well in Utah

A distressed deer was lifted out of a window well at the side of a house in Utah.

Footage shows the police hoisting the animal from the hole.

The homeowner told ViralHog that they found the deer after their dogs began “barking like crazy” at 3.30am on 2 February.

“I walked downstairs and heard a thump. I thought there was an intruder trying to break into the window in the basement, but I looked up and instead saw a deer stuck there,” they said.

