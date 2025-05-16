Wildlife workers dressed up in bear suits to care for a two-month-old cub that was found weak and separated from its mother in Los Padres National Forest, California, in April.

After California Department of Fish and Wildlife could not locate the mother, the cub was taken to San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center.

The team said they wear bear suits to mimic maternal behaviours and keep the bear from bonding with humans.

After 30 days he is now stable, playful and thriving thanks to round-the-clock attention and expert care, San Diego Humane Society said.