Bears stand like humans while asking for food from visitors at Chinese zoo

Bears were seen standing upright like humans as they asked visitors for food at a zoo in China.

Video taken at Beijing Wildlife Park on 25 May showed the mammals balancing on their hind legs, raising their front limbs as if they were waving to spectators.

The US Forest Service says a bear will stand on its hind legs to get a better look or to pick up a scent if it cannot tell what something is.

Last year, footage of a sun bear waving at a zoo in China went viral after theories emerged that the animal was a human wearing a costume.