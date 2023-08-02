UK wildlife park shares video of sun bear standing on hind legs: ‘Natural behaviour’

A wildlife park in the UK has shared footage of a sun bear standing on its hind legs, describing the stance as “natural behaviour”.

In a statement, Paradise Wildlife Park said standing allows the bears “a greater view of their surroundings or [to] smell far-off objects” and added that the stance can also be used to “try to intimidate their enemies by displaying the chest patch if threatened”.

Videos of sun bears on their hind legs have been circulating on social media after a zoo in China was forced to deny their bear is a human in a costume.