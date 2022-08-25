Experiment shows ‘nasty’ bacteria harboured by hand dryers

An experiment has revealed just how much bacteria can be harboured by hand dryers.

Dallin Lewis recorded himself using Petri dishes to sample air from the machines in various locations, such as a store, a gas station, and a movie theatre.

The samples were then incubated for three days, along with a dish that was held as he shook his hands to air dry them.

Footage shows the “nasty” bacteria growth from the hand dryer samples.

“I knew they would be bad but I was in no way expecting the level I saw,” Lewis said.

