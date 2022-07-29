Employees of a start-up were stunned when their boss made the surprise announcement that he was taking them to Ibiza to see Calvin Harris.

Ashley Jones, the founder of Great Influence, surprised his team with the all-expenses paid trip, and tickets to the Scottish DJ, as a reward for their best ever quarter.

Jones called his team into a conference room under the guise of a meeting to reveal the news, capturing the moment his team burst into euphoria on camera.

