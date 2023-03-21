Moment puppy ‘kidnapped’ by monkey as crowd watch on

Footage captures the moment a puppy was “kidnapped” by a monkey in India.

In the shocking video, the primate can be seen picking up a puppy from the balcony of a building, before carrying it out onto a roof.

The monkey then jumps between two buildings with the helpless dog, before carrying it out of sight.

Residents in Parkota, Jaipur, say the monkeys in the town are a “menace”.

A local source said people believe the animals are stealing the puppies to replace their own babies that have died.

