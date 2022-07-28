Instagram head Adam Mosseri responds to criticism over changes to social media app

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, has addressed criticism of the social media app’s recent changes.

There has been massive backlash from users in recent days over a series of tweaks intended to make it more like its arch-rival TikTok.

“We’re going to continue to support photos, it’s part of our heritage, I love photos, I know a lot of you out there love photos,” Mosseri said.

“That said, I need to be honest: I do believe more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time.”

