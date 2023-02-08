Independent TV
Artist creates incredible 100ft sketch of Greta Thunberg on Irish beach
An artist created an incredible 100ft sketch of Greta Thunberg on a beach, using just two rakes.
Sean Corcoran, 52, spent three hours making the sand art - based on an iconic portrait of the Swedish activist - before the tide came in and washed it away.
He used two rakes to create the massive portrait which stretched 100ft x 60ft across the beach at Copper Coast Geopark in Waterford, Ireland.
Father-of-two Sean hopes Thunberg will one day see his artwork for herself.
