Hundreds of wellies thrown into air in bizarre world record attempt

Almost 1,000 people have tried to beat a world record by throwing wellies into the air at the same time in Ireland.

The effort took place just after noon on Wednesday 20 September, as attendees at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, County Laois, were rounded up and shepherded into a nearby field.

Independent adjudicators attended the attempt, organised by a rural group representing young people, and the total number of people taking part – including Ireland’s minister for agriculture Charlie McConalogue – was 995.

The effort will be assessed by Guinness officials over the coming weeks to confirm a new world record.